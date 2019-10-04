Protest planned at site of deadly hit-and-run in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Protesters on Friday will be gathering at the site of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oakland to demand city officials make streets safer.

On Monday, Huong Truong was walking with her young niece from school when she was hit and killed near the area of 22nd and Foothill.

The driver took off and is still on the loose.

Neighbors say Foothill Boulevard is notorious for speeders.

Parents, students, and staff at Garfield Elementary School will hold two protests – one before school and one after school – to demand something be done to keep pedestrians safe.

