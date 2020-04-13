Protest to demand help for homeless during pandemic planned in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Protesters will be at the Moscone Center on Monday at noon to demand that Mayor London Breed and the city of San Francisco do more to protect the city’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after 70 people at the MSC shelter tested positive for coronavirus.

Advocates say they begged the city weeks ago to get the homeless into hotel rooms to crest social distance, but the city refused.

About 100 people remain at the shelter, and advocates want them to be removed from the shelter immediately.

