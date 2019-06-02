Live Now
Protester storms stage, grabs Kamala Harris’ mic in San Francisco

Bay Area

by: KRON4 Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A protester stormed the stage Saturday afternoon at the MoveOn Big Ideas Forum in San Francisco and confronted Senator Kamala Harris. 

The man took the microphone from Harris as she was about to answer a question about the gender pay gap in the United States. 

Security jumped onto the stage and Harris the senator calmly walked away from the protester.

As the man resisted leaving the stage, Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff jumped in and wrestled the microphone from the protester.

The protester was removed from the event. 

She was not injured and resumed her speech a short time later.

