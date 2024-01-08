(BCN) — El Cerrito police are looking for a man they say pushed a woman to the ground and burned her Israeli flag in the street on Saturday. Police said a group of demonstrators, and an accompanying group of counterdemonstrators marched from Albany into El Cerrito.

Approximately 100 protesters took over the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Boulevard, blocking traffic for over an hour, while a small group of counter-protesters stood on the sidewalk holding Israeli flags. Police received reports of pushing and threatening language exchanged between the groups.

A male protester allegedly pushed a woman down to the ground from behind, causing a minor injury, and took her Israel flag from her hands by force. Police said he then burned the flag in the street.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Any witnesses or those with video evidence, photos or other information are asked to contact El Cerrito police at (510) 215-4417 or by email at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

