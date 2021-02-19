Protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge

(BCN) – Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge late Friday afternoon is slowly recovering after 25 to 50 protesters blocked traffic lanes on the bridge deck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP spokesperson said that the group of protesters began blocking traffic just after 4:30 p.m. While it is unknown what the nature of the protest was about, the group has disbursed as of 5 p.m.

Traffic in the northbound direction of the bridge leading from San Francisco to Marin County is still sluggish, but it is starting to move more freely.