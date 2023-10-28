SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protestors are blocking lanes Saturday afternoon on Highway 101 near Octavia Street in San Francisco, city officials said. Many of the protestors are waving Palestine flags and holding signs that read “Free Palestine.”

The demonstration was an emergency rally to call for ceasefire in Gaza in support of Palestinians.

Photos from the Citizen App can be viewed below. A video showing the protest on the highway can be viewed in the media player above.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says the protest is affecting traffic at the northbound US-101 lanes at the Hwy 101/I-80 split. However, as of 6 p.m., the government agency says the situation on US-101 has been “resolved.”

