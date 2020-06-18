Protesters call on Marin County leaders to remove Sir Francis Drake statue

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In Marin County, the effort is growing to remove a sculpture of Sir Francis Drake and to remove his name from all public spaces.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in a demonstration on Wednesday night.

At Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at the east lanes of 580, California Highway Patrol has blocked the entrance to keep protesters from getting onto the freeway.

Before the confrontation, the same group rallied in front of the statue calling on county leaders to have it taken down.

As cities across the country, many here say “Drake” was a slave trader, and does not need to be honored.

A petition on change.org has received more than 5700 signatures.

The Tam Equity Campaign has a petition aimed at reinvesting some police funds into services like health crisis intervention teams, removing Drake references and taking down a sculpture.

“The first thing they’re seeing when they’re coming through Larkspur is a celebration of a man who sold over 1,400 people in slavery,” said Robbie Powelson, with the New Tam Equity campaign.

This evening, the same group rallied in front of the Sir Francis Drake.

“Because this movement is going to bring down that statue. We’re going to change the name of the boulevard,” Powelson said.

“For so many people who come over the bridge this is the first thing that they see, when they come into Marin. They see a giant man with a flag and a sword who sold people. We want to put an end to that,” Sean Garahan said.

KRON4 learned the Larkspur City Council added an emergency item to their agenda tonight connected to the protest.

The city is now working with Marin County leaders, along with leaders from Fairfax, Ross and San Anselmo to study the possibility of renaming Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

