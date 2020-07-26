Protesters damage government buildings in violent Oakland protest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Violent protests broke out Saturday night in the Bay Area and across the country.

A protest that happened in Oakland overnight was to stand in solidarity with the protests happening in Portland, Oregon.

The protest started very peacefully in Downtown Oakland.

Police say around 700 people were marching along the streets carrying signs.

The crowd was very diverse.

Things quickly escalated, as some people within the crowd started vandalizing several locations.

We are asking agitators to stop throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th & Broadway. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020

The street signs were being destroyed and several small fires were set throughout the downtown area.

The Alameda County Superior Courthouse was set on fire, spray painted and several windows were broken.

Over at the police station, people were setting off fireworks and the station was also spray painted, along with windows broken.

The protest lasted well into the early hours on Sunday morning and several people were arrested.

Police are currently investigating all the events that took place overnight.

