Protesters demand justice after 22-year-old killed by Vallejo police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of protesters have flooded the streets of Vallejo Saturday afternoon, demanding answers following the death of Sean Monterrosa.

Monterrosa, 22, was on his knees when a Vallejo police officer shot him through the windshield of his police cruiser during the early hours of Tuesday, June 2.

The Vallejo police chief later said his officer shot Monterrosa after mistaking a gun for a hammer that was in Monterrosa’s pocket.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protestors have flooded the streets of Vallejo calling for answers and justice in the police shooting death of #SeanMonterrosa #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/3Qby7cECbZ — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 13, 2020

Eleven days later, people around the Bay Area continue to seek justice.

As video shows a barricade separating protesters from police, protesters chanted things at officers.

“Why are you in riot gear?” can be heard in a video.

On June 2, Vallejo police officers responded to a Walgreens parking lot after receiving calls for a possible looting taking place at the pharmacy.

When they arrived — two cars took off, one of the vehicles striking a police cruiser.

But Monterrosa was not in one of those cars.

The officer who shot Monterrosa is now on paid administrative leave.

