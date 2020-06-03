Protesters in Fremont remain relatively peaceful

(BCN) – A relatively peaceful protest wrapped up late Tuesday evening in Fremont, police said.

Protesters were dispersing at about 7:30 p.m. after they walked east on Stevenson Boulevard to the Police Department.

Police said illegal fireworks were set off one time and one time objects were thrown at a patrol car.

But those were the only things that kept the demonstration from being peaceful, according to police.

No information was available on whether anyone was detained or arrested in the two incidents.

Late Tuesday afternoon Police Chief Kimberly Petersen, Mayor Lily Mei and two police captains met with a group of people who were outside the Police Department.

Some users of Twitter commented on the meeting. One said that it was sad that police had a fence between the group and police and the mayor.

“Take notes from Benicia police or even the chief in Michigan who marched with protesters,” the user tweeted.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criticism.

Another user complimented police.

“Way to support peaceful planned protest,” the user said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: