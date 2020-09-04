Protesters in hair curlers gather outside Nancy Pelosi’s house amid blowout backlash

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The controversy is not letting up in Nancy Pelosi’s hairdo home district.

Protesters were making noise for about a half hour Thursday afternoon — All that’s leftover are the hair dryers they left hanging in the tree.

Over a dozen women showed up outside the House Speaker’s Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in their hair and draped in plastic as if they were at the beauty shop.

They hung blow dryers in the tree outside and expressed their outrage over Pelosi’s trip to the Union Street salon Monday and the shutdown’s effect on the state.

“What she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner but every woman every man every person who’s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods many of whom are my friends,” one protester said.

The speaker’s hairdo also got top billing at the White House Press Briefing.

Kayleigh McEnany flanked by two monitors played the now infamous video of Pelosi with wet hair and no mask inside the salon.

“Apparently the rules do not apply to speaker Nancy Pelosi. She wants small businesses to stay shut down but only reopen for her convenience. Do as I say not as I do, says Nancy Pelosi,” McEnany said.

This comes the day after Pelosi herself fired back at the release of the surveillance video to Fox News.

“As it turns out it was a set up. So I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said.

A former stylist at the E Salon thinks politics are at the root of this.

“I know she’s a huge Trump supporter and I know she can’t stand Nancy Pelosi so I definitely think it was politically driven. She’s definitely upset her salon can’t open but it was politically driven,” the former stylist said.

On Thursday, the president tweeted about the controversy saying “crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was set up by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened. Does anyone want a speaker of the house who can be set up so easily.”

Pelosi ‘s Deputy Chief of Staff retweeted the president’s remarks adding “does anyone want a President of the United States who is more focused on this nonsense rather than crushing the virus and saving American lives?”

So far, Pelosi herself has stayed out of the fray Thursday, not reacting to the comments from the White House but given the attention her hairstyle has gotten, it’s hard to say when this might blow over.

