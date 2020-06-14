Protesters march from Oakland to Berkeley to honor black lives killed by police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Say their names — that’s the chant more than 1,000 protesters shouted in unison Saturday as they marched from Oakland to Berkeley, honoring the African Americans killed by police over the years.​

The demonstration was led by labor unions calling for the end of systemic racism and police brutality.

Labor unions led the way, marching from the Rockridge BART station in Oakland to Sproul Plaza at U.C. Berkeley — a location used over the decades by the community to protest racial injustices.

And, SEIU local 1021 set the pace.​

“This turnout is huge,” Brandon Dawkins said. “It’s huge.”

The union is calling attention to racism plaguing their workforce and local minority communities.​

And, in light of recent public deaths of African Americans at the hands of police across the United States, protesters say it’s time to rethink how much money is used to fund police departments.​

Something some cities, locally and nationally, have already done.​

“Removing the Oakland Unified School District police outside the schools and divert some of those funds back to the kids, back to programs, back to counselors, back to social workers, back to nurses,”Dawkins said. “Put more money into restorative justice programs.”

“Part of our list of demands is about healthcare for all. The COVID-19 is impacting us as black people in our communities,” Derrick Boutte said. “Defunding the police department that’s going on all over the United States of America. There’s 17,985 police divisions. We want to make sure everyone knows the police divisions give back to communities of color.”​

A sentiment shared by a diverse group of peaceful protesters.​

“You want to stop poverty, then fund the community,” protester Teela Watts said.

“It’s been incredibly eye opening,” Jasmine Burroughs said. “I think that I’ve always known that these systems existed and always known that things were unfair in this country, but I think things have reached sort of a boiling point.”​

While the names of lives lost to police brutality were read out loud, the protesters shared an eight minute and 46 second moment of silence — the length of time a Minneapolis held his knee on unarmed African American George Floyd’s neck when he died on Memorial Day.​

