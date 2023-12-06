SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of protesters marched on the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning to call for a cease-fire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Video from the bridge showed the protesters sticking to the sidewalk, unlike the protest last month on the Bay Bridge, which blocked traffic for several hours.

At the Golden Gate Bridge observation area, protesters also managed to hoist a Palestinian flag beneath the American flag. A small group of the marchers appeared to be congregating at the base of that flag pole.

“Hundreds” of people took part in the protest, according to a news release from the group behind the protest. The group, however, appears to be relatively small, a few dozen protesters, compared to recent protests that have seen hundreds, and even thousands of participants.

The protest group was comprised of “faith leaders, Bay Area residents, and concerned people of faith,” according to the news release. The group is asking for local, state, and federal leaders to call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.