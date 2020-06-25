Protesters march to Antioch City Hall calling for police reform

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — “It just proves the point that the people in the community also want accountability for our police department and elected officials.”

A rally in Antioch Wednesday for police reform — and for the city’s police union president to step down after writing a comment on Facebook that city leaders have called insensitive and unacceptable.

Protesters marched from Antioch City Park to Antioch City Hall — asking for change.

A rally for police reform was held in Antioch on Wednesday.

People are asking for the city’s police union president to step down after he commented on a photo on Facebook of a protester flipping off a police officer. He wrote that he believes an open hand slap in the face is 100 percent justified.

Later releasing a statement that said his comment was taken out of context and that he apologizes for having made it.

The Antioch police chief called the comment insensitive and has since open an investigation into the matter.

“It’s not OK. I exercise my right to protest,” Patricia Granados said. “I’m going to be here as everyone else and I’m not going to get slapped in the face by a police officer.”

In the crowd on Wednesday was Kathryn Wade — the mother of an Antioch man who she says was beaten by the cops in 2014.

A photo shows an officer with his knee in her son’s neck just outside of her home — where she says the officers pulled him out of her car in her driveway.

They’ve since settled a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The officer is still with the police department today.

“You don’t know until you are a victim,” Wade said. “I have condolences for the ones who lost their lives from the police but what about the ones who is living through the trauma, the brutalization of the polices?”

Protesters marched from Antioch City Park to City Hall, hoping to hear from the mayor for answers and leadership.

“We want the police department to be held accountable and with recent events that have taken place, it just makes me question the accountability from the police department,” Shay Davis said.

KRON4 reached out to the mayor for comment, and just like the protesters, we have not heard from him.

