SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protestors rallied outside the San Francisco Hall of Justice to demand District Attorney Brooke Jenkins move forward with prosecuting a San Francisco police officer for killing an unarmed man.

Former SFPD Officer Christopher Samayoa faced a manslaughter charge for the 2017 shooting death of Keita O’Neil, who was unarmed at the time. The City of San Francisco has settled a $2.5 million civil lawsuit in the case.

However, Keita O’Neil’s aunt, April Green, voiced her concern with the district attorney’s desire to drop criminal charges against the former officer. “The message will be clear. If this man walks away, it won’t matter what video you have, pictures, witnesses,” said Green.

After taking office following a recall election last July, Jenkins faced criticism for reports that she downsized the unit that prosecutes police misconduct. Green would like to see her nephew’s criminal case taken away from Jenkins’ office and that Attorney General Rob Bonta take over the prosecution.

“Really hoping that Bonta will take on this case and will meet with me as a victim because I really would like to talk to him,” said Green.

Jenkins’ argument for the officer’s dismissal is based on not believing the facts and laws support the prosecution and claims her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, pressed charges for political gain.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In response to the judges’ decision, Jenkins released a statement reading in part:

“We respect the court’s decision to continue this case in order to give the Attorney General’s Office more time to review this matter. We are not opposing that decision. We understand the complexity of this case and the Attorney General’s Office’s need for more time to review this matter.”

The judge continued the dismissal of charges against Christopher Samayoa until March 7.