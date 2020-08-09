Protesters shut down Highway 101 in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A peaceful protest in Morgan Hill moved onto the freeway at Tennant Avenue Saturday evening.

Highway 101 has been closed southbound at Cochrane and northbound at San Martin.

As of 8:48 p.m., officials say protestors exited Highway 101 at Dunne Avenue.

Officials are advising the public to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story

