MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A peaceful protest in Morgan Hill moved onto the freeway at Tennant Avenue Saturday evening.
Highway 101 has been closed southbound at Cochrane and northbound at San Martin.
As of 8:48 p.m., officials say protestors exited Highway 101 at Dunne Avenue.
Officials are advising the public to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story
Latest News Headlines:
- Protesters shut down Highway 101 in Morgan Hill
- Good Samaritan drowns while trying to rescue 3 kids on California river
- Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests
- San Mateo police release new details in sexual assault case of 60-year-old woman
- California eyes 11 police reforms after George Floyd’s death