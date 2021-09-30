Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge for immigrant protections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protesters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday morning.

Organizers from the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All said they are demanding Democrats take action to protect immigrant families, according to a press release.

The protest impacted northbound lanes heading towards Marin County starting around 7 a.m. Shortly after, CHP shut down southbound lanes as well. The official demonstration was meant to be about 20 minutes long, organizers said.

Severe traffic alert and Demonstration on US-101 Northbound and Southbound at Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco). All lanes closed. Expect delays. (CHP) 511 SF Bay alert at 7:23 a.m.

The organization said 25 cars are involved in stopping traffic on the bridge to walk on the roadway with banners and signs.

A Facebook Live stream from Bay Resistance shows the protestors on the back of a truck making speeches and chanting in Spanish.

“We just want what is fair, we just want human dignity like everyone wants,” one of the protestors could be heard saying.

A statement emailed to newsrooms partially reads:

Immigrant communities cannot wait another 20 years of failed promises. An inclusive pathway to citizenship would boost the U.S. economy. As the Center for American Progress reports, a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants would increase U.S. gross domestic product by a cumulative total of $1.7 trillion over 10 years, create 438,800 new jobs, and increase wages for undocumented and American workers. The time to deliver economic justice, climate justice, and citizenship for all is now. For these reasons, we demand that Vice President Harris and top Democrats in Congress override the decision by the unelected Senate parliamentarian which excludes undocumented immigrants from the budget reconciliation process Partial statement, Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, Sept. 30, 2021

