(BCN) — Protestors began gathering outside of the San Fransisco home of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi at 7 a.m. on Sunday to protest U.S. aid to Israel and raise awareness about ongoing violence in Gaza, according to a press release from organizers. The event was organized by Codepink: Women for Peace.

“This Sunday morning, Nancy Pelosi will experience a simulation of what life is like in Gaza today,” the group said in a press release before the event.

Protestors plan to wrap bloody shrouds around “dead bodies”, play audio from the bombings, read aloud the names of some of the children who’ve been killed in Gaza in recent months, and host a poetry reading featuring related content.

The protest is set to end at 9 a.m. but may run later, according to the press release. There is a second protest for the same cause at Pelosi’s home scheduled for later in the day, and the two events are expected to intersect, according to event representative Toby Blome.

The two events were organized by independent subgroups within the Codepink non-profit. The protests are being held on Broadway between Divisadero Street and Scott Street in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.