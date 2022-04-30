SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Students with the grassroot organization San Francisco Rising are planning to protest against student debt on Sunday.

Sunday May 1, is widely celebrated as May Day, a special occasion commemorating labor rights and workers. Various rallies and demonstrations are expected to take place across the state.

The students plan to meet from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday on 24th and Mission Street. They plan on marching to San Francisco City Hall. The event is making a comeback after a two year hiatus since the pandemic.

“In the Bay Area alone debt holders collectively owe $26.6 billion and 83% of respondents who have debt reported struggling with their mental wellness at an extreme level,” the students said in a written press release.

Earlier in April, the Biden Administration extended the national pause on student debt payments until August 31. Later, the administration expressed support for relieving $10,000 to select loan borrowers. No laws have been finalized yet.

“We believe that free accessible education is a human right!,” the student organizers said in writing.

San Francisco Rising plans on holding speaking programs to bring awareness to the debt issue. Other Bay Area grassroot organizers are expected to be in attendance.