Protestors rally to make JFK Drive a car-free space

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protestors are rallying at JFK Drive Saturday morning to keep it car-free permanently.

Golden Gate Park is filled with people walking jogging and skating around without any cars driving down JFK Drive. It has become a recreational space for 21st-century people with no cars.

David Miles Junior wants to keep it that way. He and dozens of others gathered Saturday to show their support for keeping a portion of JFK Drive free of cars forever.

“You don’t have to worry about cars driving you over,” Junior says. “You can let it go. You can meet other people.”

Cars have not been allowed to drive down JFK between Keyzar and Transverse Drive since April 2020.

Mayor London Breed closed off that portion to cars to create a safe space for social distancing during the pandemic. This Spring, the Board of Supervisors will vote on the street’s future use.

Before the Pandemic, cars were allowed to drive along the street except on Sundays. The street has had a fair share of problems.

According to Martha Lindsay of Walk SF, it was one of the city’s most dangerous streets.

“People use mostly for a cut-through part, it was dangerous, it was loud, it was unpleasant, it was in the middle of our park,” Lindsay said. “I’ve seen cars flip over on JFK drive, 8th avenue and JFK.”

Since the closure, there have been zero traffic accidents, according to Walk SF.

Dozens of people are calling on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to make the temporary closure a permanent solution.