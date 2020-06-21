Protests continue across Bay Area nearly a month after death of George Floyd

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly a month after the death of George Floyd, protests continued for another day across the country and the Bay Area.

Saturday was not a day off for hundreds of demonstrators and protesters across the Bay Area continuing their efforts for police reform, after the death of George Floyd.

Just like in other American cities, Saturday supporters of the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements painted their message in bold, yellow letters in front of San Francisco City Hall.

Hundreds of people marched from the Ferry Building to San Francisco City Hall.

Hosted by three groups to mark Juneteenth and Black lives, they called on efforts to defund police, invest in Black communities and for President Donald Trump to resign from office.

“We are here to rally for justice and peace in our state and in our country and our world. We have five demands to actually solve the systemic issues that we have today, we hope that San Francisco will be the epicenter where it all begins,” said one protester.

In Japantown, a group of young protestors called Japantown for Justice led this demonstration to support Black Lives Matter while also calling for action during the Juneteenth celebrations.

