(KRON) – Across the Bay Area yesterday, many people voiced their opinions on both sides of the abortion issue after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-abortion rights rallies were held outside the San Francisco and Oakland federal buildings.

Families, community activists, and elected officials all called for abortion to be kept safe and legal.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed that the Golden State will always stand to protect reproductive rights.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood, says if Roe v. Wade is overturned, more people will come to California to seek an abortion.

People in the crowds are in disbelief they are protesting something many fought for 50 years ago.

We also checked in with anti-abortion activists in the East Bay.

They preferred not to show their faces or names, but say their cause has strengthened by this leaked opinion.

These supporters volunteer for a movement called 40 Days For Life that’s aimed at ending abortion.

They’re normally rallying outside Planned Parenthood in walnut creek six days a week.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the group hopes California does not become a sanctuary for people having abortions.

Anti-abortion groups say it’s going to take more than just voicing their concerns to make sure this decision doesn’t go through.

They say they will have to take it to the polls and vote.

The conversation is far from over; now we’ll just have to see what the courts decide.

