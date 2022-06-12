SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Members of the Proud Boys organization disturbed a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Five men entered the library and shouted homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event organizer, police said.

Deputies responded to the library at about 1:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance. The men were described to police as “extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety.” Children, parents and other community members were at the event.

After arriving to the scene, deputies de-escalated the situation, ACSO said. Police are conducting a hate crime investigation into the incident.

Police described the Proud Boys as “a right wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations.” Over the past year, several Proud Boys, including the group’s leader, were charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, among other counts.