PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed.

Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were seen by neighbors “going through backyards in the neighborhood,” according to the press release.

The two were last seen walking south into a nearby canyon, but witnesses were unable to provide a detailed description other than that they were both wearing “dark hooded sweatshirts, and one was possibly wearing a dark colored flannel.”

Shortly thereafter, another resident on the same block stated they observed three people on security camera footage taken at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The three were wearing face coverings, “appeared to be three Hispanic males and were heard speaking Spanish in the footage,” the press release states.

“One was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, dark pants and white shoes,” the press release continues. “The second subject was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket or sweatshirt, [and] dark pants. The third subject was wearing a green Oakland A’s baseball hat with a yellow bill, a black jacket or sweatshirt and dark colored pants.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Police believe the subjects “gained access to the backyard by climbing the fence along Skyline Boulevard,” the press release continues.

Officers believe the subjects in these incidents were the same “due to the timeframe, location and clothing description.” Police want to encourage residents to check their security cameras for footage, and report any information to 650-738-7314, referring to case number 22-2328.