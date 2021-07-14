Prunedale son sentenced for assaulting father

SALINAS (BCN) – A 25-year-old Prunedale man was sentenced to nine years in prison after a jury found him guilty of assaulting his own father, inflicting great bodily injury and for attempting to convince his father not to press charges.

Severiano Negrete will serve the maximum term available for the charges, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

Negrete was arrested April 1, 2020, by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting his 64-year-old father, causing serious injuries.

The news release reported that Negrete later tried to contact his father from jail to get him to drop the charges in phone calls that were recorded and submitted as evidence in the investigation.