Public invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremony at all SFFD facilities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Fire Department is remembering the emergency responders and civilians who died in the September 11 attacks.

It's been 17 years since the tragic events.

SFFD is inviting the public to its 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Each year on this date, SFFD holds the ceremony at all SFFD facilities.

9-11 Day of Service

Those wishing to attend the ceremony and honor the fallen of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the Arlington, Virginia crash site are invited to go a local fire station to do so.

