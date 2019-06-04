Public invited to meeting discussing rainbow flag at Dublin City Hall

DUBLIN (KRON) - The City of Dublin on Tuesday will consider an outdoor display policy for flags at city facilities.

This comes after a councilmember requested that the pride flag be flown during the month of June, which is Pride Month.

After today's session, a special meeting will be held to address the pride flag at City Hall.

The mayor says he wants more people to join in on the discussion.

If you'd like to attend, the meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

