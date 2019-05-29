Public meetings announced to discuss possible PG&E $2B rate increase

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold public meetings throughout the month of July to talk about PG&E’s plan to raise its rates over the next three years.

The meetings will be held all across the state, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Santa Rosa.

Back in December, PG&E submitted a plan to raise its rates to help pay for wildfire safety improvements.

If approved, the monthly bill for the average customer would go up more than $10.

Here’s a list of meeting dates, times, and locations around the Bay Area:

San Francisco: July 9, 1 p.m., CPUC Auditorium, 505 Van Ness Ave.

Oakland: July 24, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Elihu M. Harris State Office Building Auditorium, 1515 Clay St.

San Jose: July 25, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Alfred E. Alquist State Office Building Auditorium, 100 Paseo de San Antonio.

Santa Rosa: July 31, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chamber, 100 Santa Rosa Ave.

