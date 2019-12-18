Public restrooms helping to keep San Francisco streets clean

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One of the ways San Francisco has chosen to clean up its streets is by providing public bathrooms through its Pit Stop Program.

It began with three bathrooms back in 2014 has grown to 24 across the city.

All have cleaning attendants and most are open between seven and 13 hours a day.

Back in August, the city set aside additional money to keep three of them, including one on 6th Street and one at Castro and Market open 24 hours a days.

The results were significant.

“When we did this pilot over three months at each of the bathrooms, there were 4000 uses between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. A huge need, it cleans up the street we saw a reduction in the call for feces in areas around these bathroom,” Supervisor Matt Haney said.

Now, Supervisor Matt Haney is calling for additional public bathrooms and longer hours for the ones that are already open.

“It’s common sense, there are a lot of people on the streets, there’s a lot of people who need a place to go, we have a human feces problem, let’s open more bathrooms,” Haney said.

Providing bathrooms and showers for the homeless is something the organization Lava Mae has been doing since 2014.

Through these mobile trailers, they provide showers and bathroom use to 40 to 45 people a day at each location and they believe more of the same will help clean up the streets.

“Naysayers believe these are bandaids and I believe bandaids save lives. We need to create housing and opportunity but in the meantime, we need to create access to basic service so people can stay connected with their dignity and access opportunity when they do open up,” Doniece Sandova said.

Lava Mae will soon be scaling back its hands on work and begin training other organizations in cities across the country to do the same thing that they do.

As far as extending hours of existing bathrooms that will take money and won’t be decided upon until sometime next year.

As far as additional bathrooms, seven have already been funded and should start showing up early next year.