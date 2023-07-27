(KRON) — A public safety meeting is being held Thursday night by Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who is facing a recall nearly seven months into her position.

The meeting will cover Price’s progressive criminal justice reform agenda and opponents to her plan will also be in attendance. Since Price was sworn in earlier this year, veteran prosecutors, crime victims’ families and judges have all voiced their concerns that violent criminals could be let off the hook with her in charge.

During her campaign, she committed to taking aggressive steps to restore the public’s trust by pursuing alternatives to incarceration and establishing programs to address crimes committed by young adults. Several cases have drawn controversy over how they have been handled during her time in office.

DA Pamela Price spoke with KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun defending her record amid the recall attempt. The public safety meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Montclair Presbyterian Church until 9 p.m.