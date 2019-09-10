Public to debate homeless shelter in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – On Tuesday people in Fremont will have the chance to voice their opinions about a proposed homeless shelter.
City Council will hold the meeting tonight to discuss it.
There are two possible locations for the proposed shelter – one in the parking lot of City Hall on Capitol Avenue, and the other on Decoto Road next to Regan Nursery.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
