Public to debate homeless shelter in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – On Tuesday people in Fremont will have the chance to voice their opinions about a proposed homeless shelter.

City Council will hold the meeting tonight to discuss it.

There are two possible locations for the proposed shelter – one in the parking lot of City Hall on Capitol Avenue, and the other on Decoto Road next to Regan Nursery.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

