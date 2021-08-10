Pumpkin spice flavored noodles coming to Walmart

Move Over Lattes, Cup Noodles® Pumpkin Spice Is Joining The Flavor Craze. There’s A Hot New Cup On The Block For The More Than 50 Percent Of Pumpkin Spice-obsessed Gen Z.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Move over lattes!

Nissan Food announced a limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor expected to hit Walmart shelves at the end of October.

“After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good,” said Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA.

The fall-inspired cup is not soup-based. The noodles are saucy and made with a special pumpkin seasoning.

For a full pumpkin spice experience, Nissan recommends you top the cup with whipped cream.