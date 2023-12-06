(KRON) — Puppies were recovered from a stolen vehicle by BART police on Tuesday afternoon, the public transit agency said. Five puppies were inside a blue Hyundai SUV that was stolen out of Fremont (pictured below).

The stolen vehicle drove past Oakland Coliseum BART station as officers tried to conduct a stop. The suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. During the pursuit, one of the dogs got out of the vehicle through an open window, according to BART police.

(BART Police)

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Oakland resident Courtney Taylor. She was arrested in connection to eight felony and misdemeanor charges. Taylor was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The puppies were taken to Oakland Animal Control. However, the dog who escaped the vehicle through the window has not been located, BART said.