Puppies stolen during break-in at San Francisco dog rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco dog rescue is asking for the public’s help in finding three puppies that were stolen Wednesday night during a break-in.

Family Dog Rescue says two purebred huskies and a pitbull were stolen at the rescue, located at 2253 Shafter Road in San Francisco.

The pups range from just a few weeks old to 4-months-old.

The huskies, Levi and Lara, are siblings.

The husky puppies are spayed and neutered, the rescue said, but the pitbull puppy is not.

The pitbull, only 6-weeks-old , suffers from Demodectic Mange.

The rescue is offering a reward for their safe return.

The dog rescue believes the perpetrator(s) may intend to sell the puppies on Craigslist or Nextdoor.com.

A report was also filed with the San Francisco Police Department.

Those with information are asked to contact the Family Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

