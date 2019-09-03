Live Now
Pursuit suspect who rammed gate at Oakland airport, jumped into Bay identified

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man whose body was found in the Bay Monday after he allegedly rammed through a gate at the Oakland airport has been identified.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 42-year-old Bryan Hirano of Aptos was found about four miles from the bay.

Hirano had crashed into a gate on the Oakland airport tarmac, then fled on foot and jumped into the water surrounding the airport, officials said.

His cause of death has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

