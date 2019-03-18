Push for more protected bike lanes in SF after death of cyclist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A deadly bike accident in San Francisco's South of Market Neighborhood pushed the city to create another protected bike lane.

The move to add a barrier between cars and bicycles on Howard Street was swift, but the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition wants more to be done.

On Mar. 8 a 30-year-old woman was riding her bike down Howard St. when she was struck and killed.

Witnesses say the victim, later identified as Tess Rothstein, had veered away from the bike lane to avoid being struck by the open door of a parked car.

Just days after her death, the city removed parking on the block where Rothstein was hit and created a temporary protected lane.

Charles Deffarges, senior community organizer for the SF Bicycle Coalition said, "We can get a protected bike lane in pretty quickly after someone is hit and killed."

He said there has been a lot of support for protected bike lanes throughout the city.

"We are mobilizing that to city hall with Supervisor Matt Haney for demand for protected bike lanes citywide."

The coalition believes a protected bike lane could have saved Rothstein's life.

