Richmond residents hesitant about COVID shot get vaccinated

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Fear over catching the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is now outweighing the concern some Richmond residents have had over the possible side effects associated with the vaccine.

“I don’t want to get it,” Paula Greene said. “Yeah, i don’t want to get it.”

It’s taken more than a half year for Paula Greene to get inoculated. Her opinion of the vaccine has evolved over that time.

“I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, no — I’m not getting it. They’re putting stuff in our system,’ and you know, all that stuff of youtube and stuff,” Greene said. “But, I highly recommend that people get it, because the side effects are nothing compared to the actual virus.”

Non-profit organizations Lifelong Medical Care and Lifesteps teamed up for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

It was held in the community room at Monterey Pines apartments.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.

Appointments were available — but walk-ins were accepted.

The non-profits targeting Black and brown people often underserved to get a shot.

“Since they’ve seen more of their peers and their neighbors coming down, that made them more willing to get vaccinated,” Alliayiah Smith said.

Sixteen people were vaccinated at the clinic. That may sound like a small number, but it actually makes a big difference.

74.5% of Contra Costa County residents 12-years of age and older are fully vaccinated. But underserved communities like Richmond have struggled to keep up — although the numbers are improving.

Last month less than 60% of the population was fully vaccinated, but that number has increased to 71.1%.

“Keep you safe so no one catches this virus inside them anymore,” Antonio Avellar said.

The clinic will return to the apartment complex on Aug. 21.

That’s when patients will receive their second dose of the vaccine and will be fully vaccinated.