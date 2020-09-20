‘Put your headlights together’: Going to the drive-in during a pandemic

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – “This is probably the most excited I’ve been to perform since I was eight years old, in my whole life,” said Chris Norton during his first concert back during the pandemic.

Off the Grid food-truck festival organizers and San Mateo Events Center held a socially distanced drive-in concert Friday where the Chris Norton Band took the stage for the first time in six months.

From your car, Chris Norton’s electric energy made the evening feel like a “normal” concert. He asked the audience to honk instead of clap and “put your headlights together.”

At one point, Norton ran around the parking lot!

Concert goers were encouraged to use Off the Grid’s experience app, which enabled them to pre-order food and drink from available Bay Area food trucks to ensure safety through contactless payment and pick up.

Video from the event was posted to Jazz at the Ballroom‘s FB page.

Organizers took safety precautions by placing lines down, directing foot traffic, and making sure there were no gatherings. Because audience members were in their cars, two big screens were set up surrounding the band.

Around 450 people showed up to the event, but everyone maintained social distancing guidelines and wore masks when outside.

Off the Grid is one of the most beloved catering and food truck experiences in the Bay Area. Rightfully so, because even during a pandemic, they’re still finding ways to serve the community.

OTG also partnered with the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture to provide food and concessions at San Francisco’s first and only waterfront drive-in movie theater, called “Off the Grid at the Movies.”

