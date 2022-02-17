Python on the loose in East Bay park

This python was photographed slithering around an East Bay park. (East Bay Regional Park District)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A huge python is slithering around Anthony Chabot Regional Park in the East Bay and no one knows where it’s hiding.

Pythons are not native to the East Bay and park officials suspect that someone dumped their full-grown pet python in the park.

The snake was first spotted by hikers over the weekend. The hikers snapped a photo of the snake slithering through thick brush and sent the image to East Bay Regional Park District officials.

Park rangers are currently on the lookout trying to find the reptile.