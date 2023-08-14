(KRON) — QDOBA is coming to the East Bay. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant will open its first location in the region on August 21 in Walnut Creek.

The restaurant will be located at 1815-B Ygnacio Valley Road. On opening day, the first 100 people in line at 10:30 a.m. will get one free burrito or bowl per month every year.

“I’ve been a fan of QDOBA ever since I was 13, and the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and flavorful food resonated with me,” said franchisee Karan Gogri. “I’m thrilled to bring QDOBA to Walnut Creek, the Bay Area, and throughout more communities in California.”

QDOBA has more than 730 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. It offers menu items such as burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos.

The only QDOBA in the Bay Area is located at the Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield. There are also several locations in Southern California.