Quail Fire: 1,400 acres burned, 3 structures destroyed in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A fire known as the Quail Fire burning in Solano County has grown to 1,400 acres Sunday morning.

CAL Fire said the fire is burning off of Quail Canyon Road near Pleasants Valley Road, southwest of the town of Winters.

The fire has destroyed three structures and is threatening 100 others.

There are currently 600 firefighters battling the fire which is now 10% contained.

The fire forced mandatory evacuations for the area of Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Highway 128.

An evacuation center is set up at the Three Oaks Community Center located at 1100 Alamo Drive in Vacaville.

