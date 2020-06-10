Live Now
Quail Fire in Solano County fully contained

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Quail Fire is now 100% contained, Cal Fire announced Wednesday.

The fire started Saturday at 3:33 p.m. in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is under investigation.

The fire burned 1,837 acres and destroyed three structures, according to Cal Fire.

All road closures have been lifted.

