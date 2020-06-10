Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Quail Fire in Solano County now 90-percent contained

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(BCN) – The Quail Fire in Solano County was 90 percent contained Tuesday evening after several days of firefighting, Cal Fire officials said.

The vegetation fire started Saturday at 3:33 p.m. in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is under investigation.

The fire has burned 1,837 acres and destroyed three structures, according to Cal Fire.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News