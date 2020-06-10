Quail Fire in Solano County now 90-percent contained

(BCN) – The Quail Fire in Solano County was 90 percent contained Tuesday evening after several days of firefighting, Cal Fire officials said.

The vegetation fire started Saturday at 3:33 p.m. in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is under investigation.

The fire has burned 1,837 acres and destroyed three structures, according to Cal Fire.

