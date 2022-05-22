VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Quail vegetation fire is 53% contained and about 135 acres, officials stated in a tweet Sunday morning.

Cal Fire says the forward progress has been stopped and firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines and put out hotspots throughout the day.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials issued an evacuation order for the area. The order was reduced to a warning later that day. The warning is still in effect.

Residents near Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak Road North to Highway 128 and from west of Pleasants Valley Road to the Blue Ridge County line were asked to avoid the area.

Heat and fire warnings have been issued throughout the Bay Area. Cal Fire officials advise residents to be cautious of fire hazards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.