Quarantine ends for 850 Grand Princess passengers at Travis AFB

In this Feb. 11, 2020 photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. California’s first coronavirus fatality is an elderly patient who apparently contracted the illness on a cruise, authorities said Wednesday, March 4, and a medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport is one of six new confirmed cases. The cruise ship is at sea but is expected to skip its next port and return to San Francisco by Thursday, according to a statement from Dr. Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer for the Carnival Corp., which operates the Grand Princess. Any current passengers who were also on the February trip will be screened. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were released on Wednesday from Travis Air Force Base after completing their quarantine.

Officials say all 850 passengers who were quarantined departed the base.

On March 9, passengers arrived in Fairfield after disembarking the Grand Princess in Oakland.

The passengers were screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19, ‘received basic medical care for other health conditions, meals, quarantine-appropriate activities and transportation to their final destination.’

Testing for the virus was also offered to the passengers.

Those who tested positive were then moved to non-military facilities with federal medical staff and those with severe symptoms were taken to hospitals in the area.

“We can’t overstate how much the cooperation and engagement of our federal, state, and local partners helped us meet this enormous challenge. Supporting the quarantine for these passengers assisted in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and with protecting the American public. A tremendous thank you goes to DoD and their outstanding staff at each installation. We are also grateful for the support received from local hospitals where seriously ill passengers were treated, as well as the healthcare providers who took care of them.” Dr. Robert Kadlec, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

Staff and resources were provided to the passengers to ensure they were healthy, safe and comfortable.

Latest Stories: