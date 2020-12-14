Quarantine period shortened in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials provided an update on the latest COVID-19 quarantine guidelines aligned with recent announcements for vaccine distribution.

Santa Clara County health officials have modified the quarantine period from 14 to 10 days.

Effective immediately, quarantine days are shortened to 10 days for people who remain asymptomatic during the quarantine period.

It is also effective for those who have traveled and for those who came in close contact with somebody who has tested positive.

However, it is still recommended that people monitor themselves throughout the 14 days.

Those who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive are recommended to get tested on day six from the last exposure and once again at the end of their quarantine.

Health officials announced that around 17,550 doses of Pfizer vaccines will be arriving this week and 39,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving next week.

“We are following priorities that will determine by the CDC and the state and we will be vaccinating healthcare workers as well as residents of skilled nursing facilities,” said Santa Clara County Health Official, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

