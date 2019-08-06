Quarry Lakes closed due to blue-green algae

FREMONT (KRON) – The swim beach at Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area has been closed until furth notice due to blue-green algae.

The East Bay Regional Park District announced the closure on Monday saying that ‘toxins from algae in this water can harm people and animals.’

Officials say the drought and warmer weather causes toxic blooms and water quality issues to happen more often.

The statement read: “We monitor our lakes and shorelines regularly and post warnings and closures when appropriate.”