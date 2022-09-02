OAKLAND (KRON) – Busy Labor Day weekend travel has started at Oakland International Airport.

It’s estimated that 225,000 passengers will arrive and depart from the airport between yesterday and Tuesday.

Today and Monday will likely be the busiest travel days over the long weekend.

Oakland airport officials expect to see up to 92 percent of pre-pandemic travel levels.

Already officials say this has been the busiest summer since 2019 with four million passengers flying since May.

As we know, staffing levels have been low at airports and within airlines across the country so get to the airport early.

Check your flight status before arriving at the airport.

Overnight and into this morning there are already some delays for flights.

According to the travel app Hopper over 12 million people are flying out this Labor Day weekend, and trips are costing people on average a little less than $300 round-trip — a 23 percent increase from last year.