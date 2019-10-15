Questions linger after Utah CEO found dead in Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police continue to investigate after a Utah woman was found dead in the South Bay over the weekend.

Police said the body of 33-year-old Erin Valenti was found in the backseat of her rental car on Bose Lane in the Almaden Valley on Saturday.

Valenti was the CEO of the Utah-based app development company Tinker.

Officials said Valenti was in the Bay Area on business and was reported missing last Monday after she didn’t make her flight home.

San Jose police said her disappearance was being investigated as a “voluntary missing person” case without further explanation.

Valenti’s last phone call with her mother was traced to the Almaden Valley area.

Valenti’s husband told KRON4 she did not sound like herself the last time they spoke.

Valenti’s family flew in from across the country and organized search parties, handing out missing person fliers based on tracking information from her cell phone.

Right now it’s not clear how long her car was parked on Bose Lane but dash cam video from her rental car that’s now being investigated by police shows her car had been in the area since Thursday.

Neither police nor the coroner were available Monday to give out new information about when or how Valenti died.

Just last week a Santa Cruz millionaire tech CEO was kidnapped from his home and shot to death. The Sheriff’s Office believes the murder of 50-year-old Tushar Atre, CEO of Silicon Valley-based AtreNet, was an isolated incident.

Latest News Headlines: