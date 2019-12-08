Questions remain following officer-involved shooting in SF’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police responded to what’s called a hot prowl burglary call Saturday morning, according to authorities.

They wouldn’t say if it was a business or residence that the suspect was accused of burglarizing, but they did say the suspect had a weapon and used it against officers.

“I don’t have the number of times an officer shot, nor the amount of times the suspect was shot,” Officer Robert Rueca said.

Several questions still remain following the officer-involved shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Saturday.

Witnesses from the nearby Walgreens store say it happened very quickly — they heard at least eight gun shots before seeing someone down on the ground at 23rd and Capp streets.

“In an investigation like this, we try to gather as much evidence as we can from video surveillance in the area,” Rueca said.

Local businesses like the Walgreens had to close for several hours as police investigated.

According to police — officers were responding to what’s called a hot prowl burglary.

“A hot prowl burglary is going to be when a residence or business is occupied with someone inside,” Rueca said. “So the threat of violence toward anybody occupying that space is greater.”

When they approached the suspect, police says the suspect assaulted at least one of the officers with a weapon. And that’s when they opened fire.

At this time, the information we have is that an officer was injured from the assault and was transported to the hospital.

The officer suffered non life threatening injuries, while the suspect’s injuries are life threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact San Francisco police.